Clemens Center to still hold Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tonight, despite winter storm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The show must go on! The Clemens Center announced it will still host the performance of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tonight, Feb 3., at 7:30 p.m.

The show premiered last night at the same time, with multiple attendees on Facebook saying it was a wonderful show while others said they had a great time.

It is unclear if the weather will impact the show in any way as we draw closer to the scheduled time, the Clemens Center replied to a comment via Facebook regarding a possible cancellation due to weather saying, “The Clemens Center will comply with County directives in the event of a State of Emergency”.

In a statement to 18 News, Clemens Center Executive Director Karen Cromer said, “As the old adage says, we are going on with the show tonight at 7:30pm! The cast and crew have been here this afternoon rehearsing. The show will play and then we will load the trucks so they can play in Scranton tomorrow night!”

This show marks the return of the Broadway series to the Clemens Center after Waitress was postponed due to staffing shortages.