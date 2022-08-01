ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup.

The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie.

The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below:

18 News has reached out to the Clemens Center about the substitutions and is waiting to hear back.

Information for each show is available on the Clemens Center website. Broadway Series subscriptions are also available to buy in advance. Anyone with questions can call the box office at 607-734-8191 or 1-800-724-0159.