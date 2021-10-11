Man dead after Clemens Center Pkwy car-pedestrian accident

10:00 AM UPDATE: Elmira Police confirmed that one person died after the car-pedestrian accident on the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge Monday morning.

Around 4:16 a.m., Elmira Police responded to the bridge for the report of the accident and found a person lying in the southbound lane when they arrived.

Officers made life-saving efforts, and the man was turned over to paramedics and rushed to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Police aren’t releasing the names of anyone involved until the victim’s family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing, so any witnesses are asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

This is a developing story; 18 News will provide any updates as they become available.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Clemens Center Bridge has been re-opened after being closed between W Hudson and Water Street.

18 News heard scanner reports of a motor vehicle accident including a pedestrian but have not been able to confirm with officials.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News both on-air and online.