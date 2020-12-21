Clemens Square improvements substantially complete

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The City of Elmira is pleased to announce that work is substantially complete at the Clemens Square project, located between the Clemens Center for the Performing Arts and Main Street in downtown Elmira.

Improvements to the plaza include new paving, overhead ‘string lighting’ and efficient LED accent lighting, benches, bike racks, and a variety of native and perennial plantings. A primary feature of the improvements is a multi-use stage that will allow for performances, and features custom wraparound seating and wayfinding lettering.

The New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funded this important project. New York State awarded this funding to the City of Elmira in 2017.

The projects at Clemens Square, Centertown Garage, and Mark Twain Riverfront Park call for the re-imagining and improvement of three adjacent sites in downtown Elmira, comprising several city blocks.

The project team is composed of Hunt Engineers, acting as Project Lead and Project Engineers; Whitham Planning & Design, acting as Project Landscape Architects; Sienna Environmental Technologies, leading the Environmental Permitting processes; and T.Y. Lin International, performing Structural Engineering services for the garage.

The improvements at Clemens Square are the first step in realizing a cohesive framework for the three DRI project sites and emphasize the connections between Downtown Elmira and the Chemung River.

The design of Clemens Square created space that capitalized on the historic character of the neighborhood.

The new Clemens Square also serves as an updated pedestrian entrance to the Centertown Garage. The City is eager for this new public space to become a central space for events as well as daily life.

Mayor Dan Mandell stated, “We are eager to again watch Clemens Square reach its potential as an important public open space, both in terms of downtown events and also for daily life. During construction, people have noted how important Clemens Square is as a connection between important downtown landmarks. Along with the adjacent DRI projects, we feel like this area of Elmira is being completely transformed, and it’s very exciting to see.”

In addition to improvements to Clemens Square, the DRI will fund improvements to the Centertown Garage and Mark Twain Riverfront Park. As of this writing, the Centertown Garage project contract has been awarded to Crane Hogan Structural Systems and work is expected to begin in Spring 2021.

Riverfront Park improvements are expected to begin in Spring/Summer 2021 as well. Further project announcements will be made as these exciting projects progress.