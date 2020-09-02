Clemens Square in Downtown Elmira reopening pushed until mid to late October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Square has been under construction sine June of 2020. The project completion date was set for September of 2020, but is now slated for mid to late October, according to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner, Andrew Avery.

Improvements to the plaza includes new paving, overhead ‘string lighting’, benches, bike racks, an elevated seating / multi use platform, and planting.

Back in July, the construction of Clemens Square was paused due to the discovery of asbestos.

The renovations costs $1.2 million. The New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) program is funding this vital city project. New York State awarded DRI funding to the City of Elmira in 2017.

Stick with 18 News for the latest details regarding the project and when it will reopen.