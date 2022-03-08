Clint Owlett pushes for fair funding from FEMA after storms, flooding

(WETM) — Rep. Clint Owlett is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to ensure all citizens and communities impacted by natural disasters are treated fairly.

The Pennsylvania representative is pushing for a new house Resolution that would require FEMA to look at the “severity of the natural disaster, no matter the population involved.”

Owlett states that after Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars of damage to Tioga County, Pa. last fall, the current FEMA criteria prevented the County from qualifying for assistance. After the storm, neighboring Steuben County was able to receive support.

Owlett is calling for an update to FEMA’s per-capita impact indicator, which causes smaller counties such as Tioga County, Pa. to miss out on funding in the aftermath of storm damage and flooding.

“Severe storms and flooding don’t recognize state or municipal boundaries,” Owlett said. “They threaten lives and livelihoods in communities of all shapes, sizes and locations. The people, businesses and local officials who are impacted deserve equal access to recovery assistance.”