Closings and delays ahead of winter storm; many schools on break

(WETM) – Businesses and organizations around the Twin Tiers began to report closings or delays ahead of Thursday night’s winter storm.

As of 6:00 p.m. on February 24, three businesses reported closings or delays. Many schools and school districts remained unaffected because most are off this week for winter break.

The storm is expected to drop several inches of snow and mixed precipitation across the Twin Tiers. This has prompted multiple weather advisories and could make driving conditions dangerous.

Check back with 18 News for the most up-to-date list of closings.

