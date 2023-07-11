AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11th: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase giving way to showers and storms for midweek. How long will the storms last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance for a shower. It will be on the warmer side with lows dropping into the lower to mid sixties.

WEDNESDAY:

We start off sunny on Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase as we get into the later morning and into the afternoon. Showers and storms will move through starting in the morning and afternoon as well. Highs will sit in the upper eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will continue overnight and into Thursday morning. After that we will see some sunshine before chances return in the evening. Chances will continue into Friday to end the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties.

WEEKEND:

Showers and storms continue into Saturday. Then we turn to just rain for Sunday with highs still in the mid to upper eighties.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84