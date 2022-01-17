Clute Park ice rink closed due to storm

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The ice rink in Clute Park was closed Monday due to the storm that hit the area overnight.

The rink was originally scheduled to be open on January 17 all day, but the Village of Watkins Glen announced that it would be closed due to the snow.

The Village also said it would post “Closed” signs accordingly. The rink is scheduled to be open on Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Skates are available for rent at the rink for $7 in kids, women’s and men’s sizes.

