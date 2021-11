WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new ice rink will open to the community on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Watkins Glen.

The Clute Memorial Park Ice Skating Rink will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $7, which includes skate rentals. Visitors are welcome to bring their own ice skates as availability is limited.

The rink will be opened with a special appearance by local figure skater Chelsea Mitchell.

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will also be held that night at 5 p.m.