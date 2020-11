CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass are extending their ‘Just after Thanksgiving’ sale by two weeks.

For those looking to knock out some of their Christmas shopping, CMOG is offering up to 90% off on their glassware.

This years sale will run from November 16th- 30th from 9AM-5:30PM daily.

Now if you don’t feel like getting off the couch to shop, no worries they are also offering sales through their website.