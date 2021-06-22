CMOG invites 18 News to their “Make Your Own Glass Workshop” to celebrate Pride Month

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – You can add the Corning Museum of Glass to the number of ways you can celebrate pride month right here in the Southern Tier! CMOG invited 18 News anchor Grant Chungo to their “Make Your Own Glass Workshop” – Pride Edition! You can make your own glass ornament or sculpture using their rainbow pride palate to honor yourself or those in the LGBTQ+ community and you have countless options to choose from in their studio.

“You can do any of the hot projects. The pride is a palette. So it’s colors that you can apply to anything you see in our menu. So we have teardrop ornaments, round ornaments, grape ornaments, tall sculptures, round sculptures, all of those,” said Make Your Own Glass Workshop Supervisor Jimmy Ronner.

You can go through the end of June to use the pride palate and the final product Grant made today will be revealed during our diversity special airing later this month on WETM.