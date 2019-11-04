Coats For Kids was a success!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On October 21st, the Salvation Army started collecting gently used and new coats for their Coats For Kids campaign. The campaign has officially ended and it was very successful. WETM also had a drop-off site that received 105 coats, which was almost a quarter of the final total.

The Salvation Army set a goal of 400 coats and exceeded that amount, receiving 433 coats in total. WINK-106 also donated a very generous $3,000 to the cause.

Their mission was to ensure kids stay warm during the cold winter months. The Salvation Army learned that more families are in need this year than last year.

Castle Cleaners is donating their services to clean the coats before distribution.

Children will have the opportunity to choose a coat on November 5th from 3-6 pm at the Salvation Army. Adults will have the same opportunity on November 6th from 9 am-12 pm.