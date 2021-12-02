Coats needed for Elmira Salvation Army holiday donations

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids drive needs your help. Officials tell us they’re experiencing a lower turnout than expected.

“Last year we had a pretty constant stream of coats being donated and coming in, so we were able to just distribute them [with a] fairly quick turn around. This year has just been a little bit slower,” said Major Stanley Newton, of Elmira Salvation Army.

Every year during the holiday season, new and gently used coats are collected, then distributed, to families in need by the Salvation Army. Castle Cleaners on Hoffman Street in the city cleans the used coats.

Last year they collected hundreds of coat donations. Although, the coat drive is not over yet, this year just over fifty coats have been donated so far.

“We’re going to have a pretty cold winter so I’m sure there are going to be a lot of folks who are in need of coats,” said Major Newton.

Major Newton says, so far, they have mostly received donations of children’s coats, and are hoping to get more donations of teenage and adult-sized coats.

Castle Cleaners is taking donations until the end of the year, and if you would like to donate, you can drop it off directly at the cleaners.