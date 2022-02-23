Code Enforcement orders Elmira Pizza Hut to ‘Stop Work’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Code Enforcement Department posted a Stop Work order at the location of a potential Pizza Hut late last week.

The order was posted on the door of the southside location on Friday, February 18. According to the order, it was issued because of “certain deviations from the requirements of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Elmira.”

As of February 18, Code Enforcement said Pizza Hut had not approached the office to apply for any permits for the new location.

Pizza Hut announced the opening of several new locations across Western New York early this month. The Elmira location will be on the Southside, in the old Tops Plaza, and next to Zoom Tan. There is not currently an open date for this store, but Pizza Hut plans on opening around ten new stores by the end of the year, in New York.

Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum! Brands confirmed the opening of the Elmira location with 18 News on February 2:

We’re excited to share that Pizza Hut is indeed expanding in Western New York. With plans to open around ten new stores by the end of the year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region. More information on store locations will be available in the near future.” Pizza Hut Spokesperson

18 News has reached out to Code Enforcement and is awaiting more information. More details will be provided as they become available.