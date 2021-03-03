CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A local police chief wants to hear from his community. He’s hosting a “Coffee with the Chief,” event later this month.

The Canisteo Village Police Department “Coffee with the Chief” will be held on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 8:00 am.

This program is open to all community members who may want to know more about crime prevention or further understand our own police force.

This program will offer individual interaction between the Chief of Police and members of the community to uphold a strong relationship between the department and the community we serve.

This is a casual atmosphere to discuss any areas of concern or improvements that would aid the department in providing the highest quality of service to our people.

For more information visit www.villageofcanisteo.com or the Village of Canisteo’s Facebook pages.

You may also contact the Village Clerk’s Office at 607-698-4553 Monday-Friday 9 AM-4 PM or by emailing canisteo_pd@yahoo.com.

DATE: THURSDAY, March 11th, 2021

TIME: 8:00AM-9:00AM

LOCATION: CANISTEO ACORN MARKET