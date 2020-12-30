Coin collection jugs place throughout the community to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

RIVERSIDE, N.Y. (WETM) – Collection jugs for the Children’s Miracle Network are beginning to pop up around the community. In a year where things are different and traditions have had to take a step to the side, Ally Payne from WINK 106 wanted to make sure this tradition continued.

“This is something that has been a tradition, it has been done for years, but we just didn’t want it to end because COVID came into play. This is why we’re so thankful for all of the community and the businesses who are saying Yeah, put the drug in my business. We’ll take. We’ll take care of it.” Said Payne

Usually, the coin jugs are placed in schools, however since so many schools are working on a hybrid or virtual system, she wanted to put them in the community to make sure the tradition goes on.

She said that the goal this year was to break the record of 36 jugs in the community, and this yearly drive raises thousands of dollars for the Children’s Miracle Network.

To find out how you can precipitate in this very worth cause, go to WINK106.com. The collection will run through March 11th, 2021.