Important safety tips for the cold weather season

As we continue to approach winter, one thing is for certain. Our temperatures will continue to drop. Tonight many locations across the Twin Tiers will see temperatures into the teens. During these times it is imperative to follow cold weather safety tips to avoid hypothermia or frostbite and to stay healthy. Wear layers of loose fitting clothing and cover your mouth to protect your lungs. The real danger, however, is when any wind accompanies the cold temperatures.

“When it’s windy, heat moves away from our bodies at a much more rapid pace. So even though it is cold, the lady on the left is creating her own layer of warmth between the skin and the cold surroundings while still making sure to wear plenty of layers when outside. On the windy day, heat is moving away from her body so her body temperature begins to drop at a much quicker rate,” says Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines.

Even just the slightest wind can make huge impacts on health when exposed, limit your time outdoors or seek shelter to avoid these breezes.