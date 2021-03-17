Coldwater safety – how to keep yourself safe while the waterways warm-up

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring is just around the corner, and Meteorological Spring began right at the beginning of the month, the weather is warming and people are itching to get outside and do something after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns. However, you may want to wait to get on the waterways around the Twin Tiers just a tad longer. The water is still very cold and the ground is still frozen, leading to higher rivers and lakes. Coldwater kills, and if you take some precautions, you put yourself at lesser risk if something were to happen.

“When you get tossed into cold water, there’ll be immediate gasp mechanism because it does affect your body so much, and that can cause you to rapidly, inhale water.” Said Kim Walsh, Commander of Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 2 for Central New York. You can feel a similar sensation, albeit significantly reduced, when jumping into a pool during the summertime. She went on to say that along with a life vest, you should have a whistle on you, preferably on your life vest that you should wear at all times on the water. She said that a whistle can get people’s attention much more quickly than you yelling for help.

The Chemung River provides significant dangers during the winter and early spring months as well. The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed recommend staying off the River during from November to May, during the winter and early spring months. This is due to the cold temperature and higher waters. The ground is still frozen which causes more water to run into the river. Ice dams also create hazards and the water to rise, not to mention currents.

We reached out to the Executive Director of the Friends of the Chemung River and asked what you should do if you do fall in. “Quickly get out of the water, try to remove all the wet clothing. Keep your center of your body warm. So essentially rub your chest. Rub your stomach if you can, and then get to a warm area and immediately call 911.” Said Emily Marino, Director of the Friends of the Chemung River. She said that you should wear moisture wicking clothing, no cotton, wear a dry-suit if you have one.

The one-year anniversary of the disappearance and death of Daniel Manganaro is next month. Daniel was in a canoe on Seneca Lake during the evening of April 19th, 2020. The canoe capsized in waters nearing 40 degrees at a part of the lake with a depth of over 500 feet. You can read more about this story here.