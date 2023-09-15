SOUTH CREEK TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A bridge that collapsed back in March near Gillett is repaired and open to the public, with it being considered a great accomplishment by local government officials.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, the Ayres road bridge in South Creek Township is open after a full reconstruction over the past several months following a partial collapse in March.

The construction of the bridge took 183 days and required a complete overhaul of the structure, including new concrete, new welds, blacktop, and all the equipment and skill needed to make sure the structure was built correctly.

During this time, the connection of Ayres Road to the rest of Gillet was blocked off by the construction, making it difficult for emergency crews to respond to calls up the road.

Local officials point out the important work that those working in emergency services had to endure when planning around incidents in the areas they were unable to reach.

South Creek Township expresses a big thanks to the community for their patience and understanding during the time the bridge was down.