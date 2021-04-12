Collapsed roof closes streets in downtown Elmira, building to be domolished

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A roof collapse at the “old flat iron building” on the 400 block of Baldwin Street at East Second St. has closed surrounding roads in Elmira on Monday afternoon.

Currently, the section of Baldwin Street and Union Place are currently being closed by officials.

Elmira Code Enforcement Director John McCracken tells 18 News that the collapse happened on Sunday around 3 p.m. and the building will be demolished as early as Tuesday. East Second Street will remain closed during the demolition, which is expected to last about an hour.

The building has been boarded up for years after serving as a grocery store and later as an AAMCO transmission store.

