College programs celebrate 150 years of Samuel and Olivia Clemens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College Center for Twain Studies and the Elmira College Theatre Department honored the 150th wedding anniversary of Samuel and Olivia Langdon-Clemens.

The free event at the Watson Arena Theatre featured staged readings of some of Samuel Clemens’—or Mark Twain’s—renowned works, along with special musical performances.

Readings included excerpts from Twain’s imagined “Diaries of Adam and Eve,” his own recollection of the wedding after Olivia’s death, Ida Langdon’s discerning thoughts about her aunt and uncle, as well as a few surprise performances inspired by Twain’s “penchant for bending truth in the service to telling a good story.”

Readings were performed by Marisa Woodley ’23, Elijah Jordan ’23, and Sarah turner ’20, with music by Patrick Hoose-Saukas ’21 and Noah Dorchester ’21. Lighting for the performances was by Hanna Yoselevich ’22.

“We’re really just going to be embracing the love that their marriage really embraced… This campus holds so much history that’s deeply engrained with mark twain and it’s so nice that we get to celebrate such a wonderful event in their life.” Marisa Woodley ’23

Twain married Elmira native, Oliva Langdon in 1870. The couple spent their summers in Elmira at Quarry Farm, where much of Twain’s work was written.