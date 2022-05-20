BREESPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Colorado company is planning to build a 30-acre solar farm on a vacant lot in Breesport, according to plans submitted for review to the Chemung County Planning Board.

The energy company Catalyze, based out of Boulder, Colorado, has applied to build the 33-acre solar farm on a lot at 625 Breesport Road. According to the plans, the lot is currently vacant with no operations ongoing.

Details about the solar farm are limited, with no definitive costs and timelines. The application in the Planning Board’s agenda for May 26 said “The Project will involve the installation of ground-mounted single-axis tracker photovoltaic panels”, as well as an access road, utility upgrades, power inverters and fencing.

Regarding the disposal of the panels, the agenda said they would be taken back to the manufacturer or taken to a recycling facility for proper disposal of the metal, glass and semiconductor materials.

Catalyze was formed in 2017 and says it is focused on “the large-scale transition to clean, renewable energy by making it easy and profitable to integrate smart energy resources into new and existing infrastructure.”