ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two different comedy events are coming to the Twin Tiers in the coming week that you may want to attend.

On Monday, Oct. 2, comedy comes to the Clemens Center for an 8 p.m. show in Mandeville Hall with a V.I.P. party beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Clemens Center Box Office or clemenscenter.org. Tickets include General Admission for $37.50 and V.I.P. tickets for $49.95. V.I.P. tickets include a pre-party at the Clemens Center, 2 drinks per ticket and hors d’oeuvres.

On Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, “The Parent’s Lounge Live Stand-Up Comedy Show” will be coming to the Sayre Theatre at 7 p.m.

The show will include comedian and actors Jamie Kaler, Jason Gowin and Justin Rupple. The show will open with Katie Behm with a “Mom’s Touch”, with Trevor Patton as the mixologist/band leader alongside the comedians. Mountain Lake Winery will be at the event as well. A pre-show for the event will take place at 6:15 p.m., featuring clips from some of their most famous guests.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and are available online at this link.