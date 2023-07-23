ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’ve ever taken a spin down Clemens Center Parkway, you’ve likely seen Tori Burdick’s work.

Tori isn’t your traditional artist. She didn’t go to school for art. In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, she was given the opportunity to paint murals in the city.

“Community arts of elmira and the elmira infinite canvas program is what gave me my start. painting murals is what allowed me to, you know, ultimately make it my career,” said Tori Burdick.

Now, she’s taking on her biggest project yet: a mural on the community arts building.

The mural hopes to tie together pieces of Elmira’s historic economy.

“It’s featuring different elements of arts and culture from elmira.there’s two prominent figures on the building. Arian Keddell and Katia Raj, they’re both dancers from the area. The stained glass windows kind of echo the architecture of the original building that we have here. There is going to be aspects of architecture of the Clemens Center. Green Pastures Jazz Club. a number of different sites and individuals,” said Burdick

She also hopes to bring in her own unique style to the piece.

“I love doing wrap-around designs. I feature lots of I guess celestial and sky elements in a lot of my work. so, that’s also going to be heavily prominent in this,” she said.

As for when the mural will be completed, it’ll be a little later than expected and for good reason.

“I sprained my ankle like the day before I was supposed to start this. So, I’ve been able to put in like three hours of work today. A lot of times when I would put eight to ten. I am probably going to be working on it into the fall,” Burdick said.

“It’s really stained glass in a mural form. so, it’s really kind of pulling pieces of our history. That creation economy of Elmira,” said Brent Stermer.

Brent Stermer is a co-founder of Community Arts of Elmira and continues to be inspired by Tori’s work.

“Tori has been a great, a great inspirer of people in our area. People will say ‘Hey, what about this bird’ and I’ll be like ‘Oh, that’s Tori.’ So, really Tori’s work is very realist,” said Stermer.

Community Arts hopes the mural will be fully completed by September.