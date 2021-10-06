Community Arts of Elmira celebrates another ribbon cutting for local mural

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Community Arts of Elmira (CAE) held another ribbon cutting for a local mural on Wednesday, October 6 at 11:30 AM. The ribbon cutting is part of the community’s celebration for Transformational Public Art.

The mural, titled Daisies, Doodles and Lasers, is painted on the outside wall of the Family Dollar on William Street near Dunkin’ Donuts on E. Church Street. Artist Filomena Jack of Filomena Jack Studio spent around five weeks creating the mural prior to the ribbon cutting date.

“The inspiration was a wild fun party for the neighborhood,” said Filomena. “I work with Community Arts of Elmira a lot and with their Elmira Infinite Canvas project. This is the fourth or fifth project to date I’ve worked with them. We welcome people to come here and have their selfie and tag us.”

This is one of three Transformational Public Art ribbon cutting events announced by CAE this season. The first event was held on September 28 at E. Water Street, Elmira, New York for the murals Orange House and Rooftop by Artist Sam Somostrada. The next event will be held on October 9 at 1001 N. Main Street, Elmira, New York for the mural Music Moves by Artist Christopher Eldred. The ribbon cutting is set to occur at 11:30 AM.

CAE offers their thanks to:

Creative Community Collaborators for help with paint sprayer and occasional lift assist

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins Team for sharing their wall

Skyworks Equipment Rental for the boom lift

Anderson Foundation and The Hilliard Corporation for their support of Elmira’s Creation Economy

City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer for his support of and advocacy for public art

Several more artists are preparing for multiple murals across Elmira. More information including CAE’s self-guided mural tour can be found here.