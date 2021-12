ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 17, the Community Arts of Elmira will open a new exhibition in The Przygoda Gallery.

The exhibition is titled Figures in Black by local artist Sam Somostrada.

“In Figures in Black, I am exhibiting portraiture and notable figures, such as Jeff Bezos, Billie Holiday, and Kamala Harris, who have inspired me through their controversy,” said Somostrada.

Opening reception will take place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Somostrada will speak to the public at 6:30 p.m.