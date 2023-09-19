HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Elks Lodge will be hosting its 2nd annual Community Baby Shower event at the end of the month.

Due to the success of last year’s event, the lodge will be hosting another event this year with more space and activities. This year’s baby shower will take place on Sept. 30, from noon until 2 p.m. at the Hornell YMCA.

This year’s event will host 31 vendors and 8 organizations who aren’t able to attend, but want to contribute. These organizations have donated funds and door prizes in place of their attendance.

The event will be held at the YMCA to split the event into two sections, one side for the vendors and another side for kids’ activities. The lodge hopes this will keep kids entertained while their parents are talking to the vendors. The activities will be operated by volunteers of the Elks Lodge and Hornell High School Seniors and will include a bounce house, GaGa Ball and an arts and crafts area.

Those who attend the event will receive information on what is in their local community, receive free giveaways and opportunities to win door prizes. All expecting moms, dads, grandparents and caregivers of children 5 and under are invited to attend.