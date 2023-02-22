CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier recently got a sizable donation from a local bank.

As part of its annual pledge, Community Bank donated $20,000 to United Way in Corning, the non-profit announced. The organization said it uses donations like these to “prioritize resources to improve the quality of life for every person and every family in the surrounding community.”

“We are proud to support the United Way of the Southern Tier and the important work they do,” said Community Bank District Manager Micki Stewart. “We’re grateful for their dedication to our community, and we are happy to support United Way’s programs and services so that they can continue their commitment to helping those in need.”