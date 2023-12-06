ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Community Bank location in Elmira is expected to shut down after a member from the corporate office confirmed with 18 News on Wednesday.

In a statement from Community Bank, the customer care center specialist confirmed that the Community Bank location at 930 W. Church St. in West Elmira will be closing in January 2024.

The spokesperson said that the decision to consolidate was not made lightly, but believed it was the best way to provide services to customers while making the transition as smooth as possible.

An exact date hasn’t been announced as to when the location will close, but we will provide additional information if it becomes available to us.