ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Easter season with food, games, and of course an Easter Egg Hunt.

607 Unity Dance put on the free event at the Italian American Veterans Club in Elmira. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., children across the city were able to gather Easter Eggs, play games for prizes, and enjoy a day out with family and friends.

Basket raffles raffle tickets were given out for $1 along with pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The event was a good opportunity for families to get out and have “Something to do.” Those words come from 607 Unity Dance’s Public Relations Director Jeremy Moss.

Moss believes in creating fun and impactful events for the community, saying they don’t just do dance at 607 Unity Dance.

“Our goal isn’t just to do dance, our goal is to teach basic morals, values, respect,” Moss said. “In today’s society with all the things going on, body shaming and bullying, we try to cover all that stuff,” he said while saying they try to teach life rules and set a good example for the kids.

Moss said the event wouldn’t have been able to be done today without the help from numerous people who were able to sponsor items that made the event a success.

More events are expected to be coming this summer, and they ask that people keep in touch with them on their Facebook page to see when the next community event will be happening.