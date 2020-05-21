Community Foundation Matching Program Encourages Memberships to Local Cultural Organizations During Shutdown

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Eleven regional cultural organizations are receiving a boost through a collaboration with the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes to encourage memberships now through June 30.

The Community Foundation will grant $25 per new or renewed membership to each organization for the first 100 memberships during this timeframe, granting up to $2500 for each organization and a total of $27,500 if all 11 meet or surpass their goal.

While these institutions are currently closed due to COVID-19, many are still actively carrying out their missions through online educational content and virtual programming. The funding collaboration stemmed from a monthly Directors’ Roundtable meet-up, where each organization’s leadership is represented to discuss common issues and collaborate on programming.

Participating organizations include The Arnot Art Museum, The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, 171 Cedar Arts Center, Chemung Valley History Museum, The Clemens Center, The Corning Museum of Glass, Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes, The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, The Rockwell Museum, Tanglewood Nature Center and the International Motor Racing Research Center. Community members are invited to join or renew their memberships at these organizations for their funds to be automatically matched by The Community Foundation.

“We understand that memberships provide local arts and cultural organizations ongoing financial and community support essential to their operations. It is our hope that this incentive will encourage folks to show how much they care about their favorite programs and places by becoming a member or renewing, right away!” says Randi Hewit, president of the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes.

Corning Incorporated Foundation is using the new initiative to remind their employees of additional matching program opportunities.

“Many employees don’t realize cultural memberships can be submitted to the Employee Matching Gifts Program,” says Andrea Lynch, president of the Corning Incorporated Foundation. “Now during the Covid-19 crisis, it is imperative that cultural institutions maintain and better yet increase their membership base. This financial support will help keep organizations operational so that when the Southern Tier emerges from this crisis, our cultural institutions will be intact. We need these institutions to exhibit artists, present performances, document history, teach classes, and so much more so that our region thrives and is vibrant.”

To have your membership gift matched by the Community Foundation, simply visit the website of these cultural organizations to purchase or renew. Corning Incorporated Employees can then submit their matching gift at corningfoundation.org.