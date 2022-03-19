CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members gathered today in Corning’s Center Way Square for a peace rally dedicated to Ukraine.

The rally was made possible through the Sister Cities Association of Corning, which for the last 35 years has been a sister city with Lviv, Ukraine, along with other cities around the world.

Citizens showed off their blue and yellow, along with their homemade signs and flags, as a way to support Ukraine, while listening to a variety of speakers.

Words of prayer, hope, and unity were said amongst the speakers, and even as rain began to fall halfway through the rally, it didn’t stop them from sharing their words and spreading their messages to the crowd.

Corning’s ties to Ukraine, specifically Lviv, go as far back as 1987 when the two cities first became Sister Cities in a way to help Corning Glass build a facility in the area and thus use the Sister Cities Association as a way to connect the people.

Former President Mary Woollatt said that they have had many people get exchanged between the two cities over the years, but due to COVID and other events that process has stopped. She hopes sometime in the future that the program can resume.

The event concluded after each speaker was able to deliver their message, and encouraged those that attended today to attend the event rally in Elmira tomorrow, March 20, at 2:00 p.m. on the lawn of Elmira College.