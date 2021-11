Nurse practitioner Sadie Paez uses a stethoscope to listen to the chest of William Merry, who is recovering from pneumonia at his home, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ipswich, Mass. As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and try to keep others from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel safest: at home. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Faith Temple Community Church of God in Christ will be hosting a free Community Health Fair for residents in Chemung County.

The church is partnering with the Guthrie Clinic to offer free health screenings on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with no registration required.

Free Health Screenings

Blood Pressure

Diabetes

Nutrition

Pharmacy Chat

Mindfulness, Meditation, Yoga

Faith Temple Community Church of God in Christ is located at 765 Harper St. in Elmira.