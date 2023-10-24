HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Appleridge Senior Living will be hosting a health fair for the community this Friday in Horseheads.

The second annual health event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Appleridge Senior Living. The event will be free and open to the public, with different highlights throughout the evening.

The fair will feature complimentary health screenings, over 30 local health and wellness vendors, nutritious snacks and refreshments, community networking opportunities, prizes and raffles. The event will be sponsored by Appleridge Senior Living and Resources & Advocacy for the Aging & Disabled.

For more information about the health fair, visit the event page on Facebook.