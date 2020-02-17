Community invited to the 12th Annual Chemung County Council of Women

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In honor of National Women’s History Month, the community is invited to attend the Chemung County Council of Women’s 12th Annual, Salute Your Favorite Woman in History.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at the Chemung Valley History Museum, located at 415 E. Water Street, Elmira, NY, from 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Each year women from member organizations of the Chemung County Council of Women portray historic women who have made a difference here in Chemung County, throughout the country, and around the world.

The Salute Your Favorite Woman in History, was begun to highlight women who have made a difference in our world.

Recent portrayals have included Margot Fonteyn, Anna Laura Hill, Annie Oakley, Mother Teresa, Beatrix Potter, Sojourner Truth, Esther Steele and more.

This year, event organizers are happy to announce they will be introduced to, and visited by, such notable women as Harriet Tubman, Cornelia Fort, June Osborne, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sarah Breedlove Walker.

In addition, attendees will be able to view the Chemung Valley History Museum’s exhibits currently on display.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Refreshments are served from 6:30 – 7:00 PM, when the program will begin.

For further information regarding the Salute Your Favorite Woman in History event, please contact Patricia Gross at 739-7334 or Barbara Luther at 331-9263.