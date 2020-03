(WETM) – Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the Community Kitchen will be offering take-out meals until further notice.

To-go bags will be available for guests during the normal serving hours.

Mondays: 4:30pm-5:30pm

Tuesdays: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Wednesdays: 4:30pm-5:30pm

Thursdays: 11:30am-12:30pm

Fridays: 11:30am-12:30pm

Last Saturday of each month: 11:30am – 12:30pm

The Community Kitchen is located on 160 High Street in Elmira near St. Joseph’s Hospital.