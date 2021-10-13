Community mingle event with first responders to be held in Canisteo

CANISTEO N.Y. (WETM) – Canisteo Police, fire, and ambulance workers will be holding a Community Mingle at the Wimodaughsian Library on Friday, Oct, 15 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for parents and children to get to know their local first responders and have the ability to teach young children that first responders are there to help in stressful situations.

The mingle is free for the community and there will be free hotdogs, snacks, and drinks available as well, courtesy of Canisteo Police.