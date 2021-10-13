Community mingle event with first responders to be held in Canisteo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Community Mingle in Canisteo

Community Mingle in Canisteo

CANISTEO N.Y. (WETM) – Canisteo Police, fire, and ambulance workers will be holding a Community Mingle at the Wimodaughsian Library on Friday, Oct, 15 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for parents and children to get to know their local first responders and have the ability to teach young children that first responders are there to help in stressful situations.

The mingle is free for the community and there will be free hotdogs, snacks, and drinks available as well, courtesy of Canisteo Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now