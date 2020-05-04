Community mourns the loss of 15 year old Billy Lowe

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Our local community is mourning the loss of 15 year old stand out athlete Billy Lowe. Billy lost his life unexpectedly due to cardiac complications that are unexplainable at this time.

Billy was a well known Freshman at Horseheads High School and like his father, Eddie Lowe, he had a strong love for sports. Along with his love for sports fame a strong will to succeed which allowed him to grow above and beyond all expectations.

Billy’s main love for athletics was due to his amazing talents he demonstrated in both Lacrosse and Hockey. When competing he wore number 26 just like his father did for so many years. The family now uses the hashtag #26Strong in Billy’s honor.

Billy’s father, Eddie Lowe, was a standout hockey player right here in Elmira for the Elmira Jackals. Eddie is the only Elmira Jackal to have his jersey number “26” retired after playing in the franchises first six seasons.

After 18 Sports talked with Eddie today it was important to him that he made made it known to the community that he couldn’t be more thankful towards everyone and their support during these tough times. Eddie wanted the community to know that the Lowe Family feels and appreciates each and every kind word they have received.

If you would like to show your support towards Billy and his family there will be a procession today as Billy is brought home to the Twin Tiers and his loved ones.

Information on the processional and where you can come to show your support for Billy is below (from the Horseheads High School Facebook Page):

Here is a statement written by the Elmira Enforcers in support: