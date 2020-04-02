Community recognizes Guthrie employees with local appreciation parade

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM-TV)- More than 60 vehicles paraded around the Guthrie Sayre Campus at shift change Wednesday eveningto show their appreciation for the staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as it continues to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Community members were seen honking, waving, and displaying signs as they circled the campus in their vehicles.

Employees took to social media to express their gratitude for the gesture and thanked the community for its support.

For videos and pictures of the parade, click here.