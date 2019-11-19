Compeer Family Services of Chemung County received a $100,000 Grant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Compeer Family Services of Chemung County received a $100,00 grant that will help them serve the community in an even greater way.

The Compeer Program is a Non-Profit Charitable Organization, providing a broad range of services to the community for over 150 years.

Their mission:



“The purpose of Family Services is to assist individuals, families and the community in meeting the complexities of daily living by fostering the ability to develop and maintain positive relationships and promote healthy, independent personal development, and responsible social functioning.”



Every person seeking assistance at Family Services will receive the same care regardless of their age, race, creed, national origin, religious affiliation, gender or sexual orientation. They are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our staff, clients, volunteers, and community partners.

To donate towards their cause you can visit the program’s website.