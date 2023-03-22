WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The husband of the woman who was killed while crossing the street in West Elmira is speaking out, urging drivers to pay attention on the road so this tragedy doesn’t happen again.

Elizabeth Maloney, 72, was killed on January 26 after a truck hit her on West Water Street in West Elmira. Maloney was walking a friend’s dog and was crossing the street when a truck made a left turn from Glen Ave. and hit her. Maloney later died in the hospital.

Maloney’s husband, John Spaziani, said this incident should be a reminder about the importance of driver and pedestrian safety, according to a news release from Ziff Law Firm.

“Liz was a tireless advocate for the less fortunate,” Spaziani said in the release. “She cared so much about helping other people.”

The 37-year-old driver of the truck was ticketed for Failure to Yield the Right of Way to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said the driver will not face any further charges.

“This was a completely avoidable tragedy,” Spaziani added. “As the weather starts to turn, pedestrians will be out enjoying the fresh spring air. Please be careful as the consequences of driver inattention can be utterly devastating.”