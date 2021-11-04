Completion date for Elmira’s South Main Street Bridge pushed back

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Completion of the South Main Street Bridge in Elmira has been set for Dec. 31, 2021.

In September Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News the bridge was scheduled to open in mid-December. The bridge was originally slated to reopen to all users by November 2021.

Officials have pointed towards pandemic-related causes for the delays such as increased supply costs and shipping delays.

The bridge has been closed since March, leading to traffic delays and pedestrians illegally crossing the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge on foot.

One person was killed crossing the parkway bridge on Oct. 11 and public officials reminded residents not to cross the bridge on foot.

The federally and state-aided project replaces the bridge deck and make other structural repairs.

The South Main Street Bridge project is one of many construction projects wrapping up in downtown Elmira. W. Water Street’s makeover was completed in October with new medians, crosswalks, and parking, while the Lake Street Bridge project is also expected to be completed by the end of the year.