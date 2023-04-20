ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Do you have sticks, leaves, and plants you want to get rid of in your spring cleaning? The Elmira City Compost Facility will open for the season at the end of the month.

The City of Elmira announced that the compost facility at the Department of Public Works building will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The facility will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

However, not all materials will be accepted at the facility. The City specified that anything biodegradable can be taken to the facility: