(WETM) – With many Covid-19 restrictions lifted across the country, concert season is making a grand return this summer.

National Concert Day is on Thursday, May 5th, and to celebrate, TopCashBack is giving concert-goers tips on what to do to enjoy their favorite bands and artists without worrying about how expensive a concert experience is. Here are a few tips before getting ready:

Plan ahead and buy tickets as early as possible to avoid expensive resellers. The demand for entertainment is now higher than ever.

Use a cash back site, like TopCashBack.com, to score the highest percentage of money back on qualifying purchases from sites like Ticketmaster.

Stick to a budget. Research the venue to see what can be brought inside. If planning to buy merchandise, check the artist’s website for pricing in advance.

Get to know the surrounding area to plan out and save on dining and various activities.

Stay tuned with 18 News for any upcoming concert information happening near the Twin Tiers.