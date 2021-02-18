Condition of the roadways after multiple winter storms and the many days of road treatment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter season of 2020 and 2021 has been a tumultuous one for the Twin Tiers and nationally. Millions are still without power in Texas after one of the most significant winter storms in decades made its way across the United States. When it came to the Twin Tiers it brought more snow yet again to the area, along with sleet and freezing rain. Travel conditions during these events have been a continued problem, especially during the storms. The roads have taken a beating this season and the continued treatment of the roadways could result in them getting damaged long-term.

The city of Elmira has its fair share of potholes throughout the surface streets from the continued plowing of the roadways during these winter storms. The Interstate Highways also have been treated heavily from the snow and constant freezing temperature. 18 News reached out to Jordan Guerrein of the New York State Department of Transportation to see what the plan will be for the roadways when things turn warm again.

“Usually in April or May we start to pay particular attention to the conditions of the roadways themselves once we get out of what we call snow and ice season. When the winter weather stops is when we have those same crews that are in those plows. They turn their focus and attention to what we call summer maintenance.” Said Guerrein

The State Department of Transportation usually focuses on state highways and the interstate, 18 News also reached out Andrew Avery, the Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner to see how the surface streets are holding up.

“Right now they’re in pretty good shape as far as traveling and one good thing about road staying frozen is you don’t get the frosty, so it doesn’t develop the potholes. It’s when you have the rubber banding of temperatures that really beat on the road.” Said Andrew Avery