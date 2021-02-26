Conference of Italian-American State Legislators offering academic, athletic scholarships

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and his fellow members of the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators are announcing that applications are now being accepted online for their annual scholarship program.

Four scholarships will be awarded, each totaling $4,000. Two will be awarded based on academic achievement and two will be athletic scholarships.

The application deadline for the scholarships is the close of business on Friday, March 19, 2021. Students residing in the 132nd Assembly District need to submit a scholarship application online by visiting the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators website at https://www.nyiacsl.org/.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only online applications will be accepted and reviewed this year.

“These scholarships truly make a difference,” said Palmesano. “So many families are struggling to help their kids get through college. So many of our young people are struggling under the burden of student loan debt. That’s why offering these scholarships is such an important priority for us every year. We want to help students realize their dreams. We want to help them build a brighter future. I’m proud to be a member of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators. We’re a bipartisan group working to improve our communities while celebrating our shared heritage,” said Palmesano.

Should students have any questions regarding the application process, contact Palmesano’s District Office at (607)776-9691.