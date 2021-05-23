Congratulations Tara Lynch, and the Ithaca College class of 2021

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — We want to wish our 18 News graduate Tara Lynch a big congratulations. Tara graduated from Ithaca College Sunday along with about 1,300 graduates.

Tara spent her final semester of her college career reporting/anchoring here at 18 News. She did so, all while taking those final senior classes.

Tara Lynch joins her Mother and Father for a graduation selfie

Sunday marked the 126th Commencement of Ithaca College.

Under the COVID-19 protocols, the college is had two identical ceremonies. One at 10:00 a.m. and the other at 4:00 p.m. in the Athletics and Events Center on campus.