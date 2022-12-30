ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Before going to Washington and beginning the new year as a member of U.S. Congress on Jan 3rd, Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy celebrated Friday in Elmira with a ceremonial swearing-in event.

The courthouse hall was filled Friday morning with local political leaders from the City of Elmira, Chemung County, and Steuben County, to celebrate Congressman-elect Langworthy’s win in the November election as he prepares to start his first term on Tuesday.

After words from Mayor Mandell, Senator Tom O’Mara, State Representative Phil Palmesano, Chemung County Legislature Rodney Strange, and Hornell Mayor John Buckley, Langworthy was brought up to begin his swearing-in ceremony followed by a speech.

In his speech, Langworthy noted wanting to be energy independent as a country, specifically by noting the abundance of natural gas in the region. He also noted his plan to reduce drug costs for seniors, and veterans, and noted the importance of protecting the first and second amendments.

He made a special remark towards Elmira and this end of the Southern Tier saying, “It was very important to me to come here to Elmira as well and to show the dedication I intend to bring to this end of the district,” Langworthy said after saying he was back at his former school, having a similar ceremony, at the Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus County line at the western end of the Southern Tier.

“I know that there’s a concern,” Langworthy said, “that a guy from Buffalo isn’t going to remember people on this end of the Southern Tier,” he said with a pause, “I could never forget the people on this end of the Southern Tier,” he said, “By the end of my first term in office you’re going to think I live in Elmira,” he said while adding that he plans to make many stops to our end of the Southern Tier when he’s not in Washington.

Langworthy concluded his speech by reminding the public that his team will be reachable 24/7. He encourages people to call his office to issue concerns or anything else they may need, and he wants to give people in this region a voice in Washington.