Congressman Fred Keller discusses his thoughts on the ‘American Rescue Plan’

WASHINGTON (WETM) — President Joe Biden and other Democrats are continuing to push his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief bill called the ‘American Rescue Plan.’ Republican members are fighting to not pass the plan and work on a compromise.

“There’s many things in it that have nothing to do with COVID-19,” said Congressman Fred Keller, Pennsylvania 12th Congressional District. “Bailing out states that have financial problems prior to this, looking at bailing out poorly run union pension plans, looking at expanding Obamacare, grants to the arts, a hundred million dollars for a Silicon Valley subway system, and fifty million dollars for environmental justice grants.”

Congressman Keller said California has a surplus of about $10 billion and stands to receive another $40 billion. He also said another problem is there is $12 billion in foreign aid included in the president’s plan.

“I agree with making sure that people have the help they need to get through the coronavirus pandemic,” Congressman Keller said. “We were in a different spot a year ago, when I voted for that first plan. Since then, we’ve had another plan to come out and pass congress. I’m for making sure that the money is spent effectively for those plans before we do anything else.”

Congressman Keller continued to tell 18 News, his concern is how the country is going to pay for the ‘American Rescue Plan’.

“I don’t know how anybody can look their constituents in the eye, knowing -voting for this and knowing that, where’s the money gonna come from to make it revenue neutral because it’s going through reconciliation,” Congressman Keller said.

18 News reached out to multiple members of the Democratic Party for comment but did not hear back.